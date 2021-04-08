Arriving home, I wondered why my phone wasn’t connecting. Checking my settings, all looked in order, but for some reason nothing was working properly. I headed to my computer only to see the icon showing WiFi now reflecting no connection. “Why is there no service,” I mused, clicking around to see what was going on.
If you are fortunate enough not to be hooked on internet capabilities or perhaps are on the opposite side of the spectrum and always have a backup, you might not understand the intense frustration. As we messed with settings and adjusted things, I headed to the router. It was bad, very bad. None of the little green lights were blinking in their cheery, high speed fashion. The power was on, but the juice wasn’t flowing. Sebring, I had a problem.
With my somewhat better-than-average technology skill set, I was able to reset my router. If you’ve never done that, don’t be too impressed. It involved a pink paperclip, a pair of readers and a mixture of murmuring. No luck was had, and the router stayed sadly dark. My next step was to try and troubleshoot the issue.
Here’s a tip on that sort of action: You can’t work your way through the helpful online steps unless, ahem, you have internet service and are able to connect to the webpage on how to troubleshoot why you don’t have internet. Did you catch that? I couldn’t log on to find out how to fix not being able to log on.
The fussing quickly turned to cussing as I worked to connect my Smartphone and use it as a hotspot. Now I had some service but found myself struggling with a computerized assistant that seemed determined to keep me from connecting with others of my species. Artificial Intelligence leaves a bit to be desired thus far for me. While I own a robot vacuum, it is rarely used due to its proclivities for power cords. Siri and I don’t see eye to eye often due to her habit of not listening clearly and dialing the wrong numbers. The promise of automated life from the cartoons of my youth has not yet panned out properly. It is a daily disappointment.
As the automated chat turned ugly, I gave up and sent an email requesting a service call. I then unplugged for the night. Thankfully, the only thing looming was this column, and I was still within my deadline window.
With the repair time frame spanning an eight-hour day, I realized I would be at the mercy of the technician. It would be fixed whenever they arrived and that was all there was to it. I’m delighted to share how a human showed up sooner than expected and had me back online almost immediately.
Happy to have my household humming once again, I breathed a sigh of relief and settled down to start typing. Connectivity has become a necessity for work, banking, school and household operations as well as commerce. Here’s hoping you find your signal strong in the days to come and a human available when it’s not.