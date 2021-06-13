Ranging from mere millimeters to over two inches in size, robber flies will catch your eye. The largest of these predatory wonders attack stinging insects such as bees and wasps and also feed on dragonflies and grasshoppers. Keeping the insect populations in balance, these voracious hunters are on the prowl in dry, sunny wooded areas.
Of the 1,000 or so robber flies in North America, Florida boasts about 100 species of these impressive insects. Displaying various shades of browns, tans, and blacks, some will make you think of huge bumblebees with their bright yellow “fur.” Hairy legs showing stiff, erect bristles are used to help capture and hold slippery insect prey.
Efficient predators, they will sit exposed on brush reminiscent of a hawk waiting for a meal. If you’re fortunate to see one at rest, linger for a bit and you might get a good show. When a suitable meal flies by, they will rapidly give chase and capture the meal in flight. Once the prey has been impaled with their sharp, dagger-like mouth parts, they will return to their “perch” or resting spot.
Robber flies inject prey captured via a quick stab with that sharp, hollow proboscis. Neurotoxins and a form of digestive enzyme are pumped back into the prey insect via the robber fly’s saliva. Prey quickly is rendered immobile and much like the feeding process of a spider, the prey’s insides are soon liquified and the fly is able to enjoy their bug smoothie in short order. A careful observer will be able to watch them “drink” the prey insect’s digested interior, after which the robber fly will toss the empty exoskeleton aside and begin watching for the next meal. One species is known as “hanging thieves” from their habit of dangling from a branch by their front legs as they handle prey with their back legs.
Fearsome in appearance, they may startle you the first time you see one. Don’t be alarmed however, as while they can’t bite, they rarely do. As long as you aren’t attempting to capture or hold one, they will be harmless. Interestingly, even in their larval form they are predatory, and their caterpillar or wormlike youth is spent feeding on other larval forms as well.