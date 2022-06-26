My focus on bird watching, we were hiking about and taking photos mostly of butterflies since the birds were hiding high in the oaks. Breezy and sunny, the weather was delightful and as I turned the corner, it bonked right into me. “What the heck,” I remarked, looking down to see the critter clinging to the front of my shirt. Delighted to discover a “click” beetle had zoomed in and collided with my person, this is one fantastic insect that you just don’t see often enough.
Alaus oculatus is absolutely just that- a conspicuous, “eye-catching’ insect. Within the family of Elateridae, you may have heard these also referred to as “jacknife” beetles due to their fantastically engaging ability to snap or flip right out of your hand. This “eyed” beetle is named for the bold, large eye spots on the insect’s thorax or chest area. At first glance you might think this bug has huge eyeballs and that’s exactly how predators, human and otherwise, are supposed to see them. The bold white-ringed black spots create an image that the insect is much larger than it really is and helps protect them from predation. The insect’s actual eyes are quite tiny and can be found on the small head along with their segmented antennae.
Their elongated shape and large size, they can be two inches long, along with bold black and white coloration make them rather attractive to observe, but the real excitement is in the flip. Click beetles use a snapping mechanism in the middle of their hard-shelled bodies to flip themselves into the air. This rapid flexing of its body is reported to launch this little critter into the air at an acceleration rate several hundred times that of gravity and is a fascinating and astounding scientific fact to study.
This insect’s hinge divides the body into two segments and a long muscle remains contracted between the two segments. When needed, the insect releases that contraction and -SNAP!- a loud click reverberates as the bug launches into the air. In an instant that tasty, crunchy snack has catapulted itself right out of a predator’s grasp and is hopefully onto safer pastures via the soft, flight wings which were just moments before tucked safely away under their hard wing covers.