Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 6, about a constitutional amendment that would prohibit noncitizen voting.

 JULIE CARR SMYTH/AP PHOTO

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City.

It would make Ohio the seventh state to take such a step if it passes and could motivate turnout among GOP voters in this year’s high-stakes midterm elections. The state also has a close race for a seat that will help determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

