Angels Twins Baseball

Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani flies out during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis.

 ANDY CLAYTON-KING/AP PHOTO

Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge for the American League MVP figures to be the most hotly debated postseason award this season. Judge is closing in on Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 homers and might also win the Triple Crown. He’s done it while playing quite a bit of center field for a team that’s nearing a division title. Ohtani is pitching better than he did when he was the unanimous MVP last year. He may even be putting himself in the Cy Young conversation — to go along with his 34 homers.

When Shohei Ohtani is pitching impressively and hitting over 30 homers, he might always be the MVP favorite unless another player in his league comes up with something awfully special.

