AVON PARK — The Avon Park Ozone All-Star baseball fell short in becoming District 8 Dixie Champions losing to the Okeechobee Ozone All-Star team on Sunday by a score of 13-0 at the Martin Durham Sports Complex in Avon Park.
It did not take long for Okeechobee to take the lead as Ian Liscomb led off the game with a solo home run over the right-field fence to give Okeechobee a 1-0 after the first batter.
Two more hits, singles into right field by Nate Pfennig and Lathon Stokes, would lead to a couple more runs when combined with a couple of errors and when the dust settled, Okeechobee held a 4-0 lead after the top of the first.
Avon Park went down in order in the bottom half of the first as Okeechobee came up to bat in the second inning holding a 4-0 lead.
Duece Stokes led off with a single, while Avon Park starting pitcher Noah Peavy was busy striking out the next two batters, Stokes was working his way around the bases stealing second and third. With the top of the lineup back up with two outs, Stokes then stole home on the throw back to the pitcher as Okeechobee took a 5-0 lead.
Liscomb followed with a single and back-to-back doubles into right-centerfield by Pfennig and Lathon Stokes led to two more runs on two outs to take a 7-0 lead after two innings.
Avon Park’s second turn at bat started off good as Cameron Fuse beat out an infield single and a bad throw, Fuse made the turn to look to advance to second, except the Okeechobee first baseman was able to get the ball quickly, stopping Fuse from going to second and tagging him out when he tried to get back to first.
Jaden Cruz followed with a single into centerfield, only to later get forced out at second and the next batter struck out to end the inning with Avon Park still trailing 7-0.
Despite that, Avon Park was able to quell the Okeechobee offense, sending them down in order with a quick and efficient 1-2-3 inning.
It did not hold up as Okeechobee came back in the fourth inning to score six runs on five hits to take a 13-0 lead and forcing Avon Park to score at least four runs or the game would be stopped on the 10-run rule.
Avon Park went down in order as the game was stopped after the fourth inning with Okeechobee becoming the District 8 Ozone Champions with a 13-0 final win over Avon Park.