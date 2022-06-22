OKEECHOBEE — The Lake Placid Dixie Angels (10 and under) All-Star softball team staved off elimination on Saturday morning in the Dixie District 5 Softball Tournament with a 29-13 win over the Okeechobee Angels All-Star team. Okeechobee won on Friday night 22-20 in what amounted to a best of three series to win a birth in the state tournament.
At the Angel level, it is the youngest level in which there is actual pitching by the players, which can make for some long innings when a young pitcher or pitchers are struggling.
Lake Placid took full advantage of that in the Saturday morning game in which nine of their first eleven batters walked and the other two were hit by pitches before Okeechobee was able to record their first out and Lake Placid held an 8-0 lead.
Four more walks and two more hit batters resulted in six more runs as Lake Placid lead grow as fast as the temperature was rising on a sweltering on the field on what would be a blistering day in Okeechobee.
Lake Placid scored twice to build their lead to 16-0 more before Okeechobee got out of the first inning.
Whereas Lake Placid scored 16 runs on no hits, Okeechobee had a better pitch selection and managed four base hits, two bunts for singles and two singles that resulted in four runs as Lake Placid held a 16-4 lead after the first inning.
Okeechobee pitching found their zone in the second inning, walking only three, forcing Lake Placid to swing the bat that resulted in three base hits, singles by Dra’Niyah Greene and Kayleigh Roca as well as a triple into right field by Holly Heissenberg with Heissenberg driving in two of Lake Placid’s three runs for the inning that made the score 19-4.
Okeechobee answered with three in the bottom of the second to make the score 19-7.
Walks hampered the Okeechobee pitchers again in the third inning as Lake Placid scored 10 more runs on one hit, ten walks, one hit batter and one catcher’s interference to build a 29-7 lead.
Okechobee managed to score six in the bottom of the third inning, a smidgen short of continuing the game on the 15-run mercy rule after three innings with the final score being 29-13 in favor of Lake Placid.
But Okeechobee bounced back in the late game on Saturday to claim the district title.