The (March 10 guest column) was an interesting read. The writer seems to be a reasonably intelligent individual. It's not my intent to debate the writer's thoughtful letter re: "Donald Trump can be ......" However, I would call attention to the Obama presidency.
Very early, I believe the Senate majority leader set the tone for President Obama's term in office by stating "we will oppose everything he proposes."
I just want to remind folks that the old adage "it depends on whose ox is being gored" is alive and well.
Nick Borrell
Avon Park