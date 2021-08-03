SEBRING — “Everyone is welcome to see the ‘Fine Art’ exhibit of lithographs and prints of ‘Old Florida’ by Buell Lee Whitehead,” said Bobby Lee, president of the Sebring Historical Society. The “grand opening” of this exhibit will take place from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Clovelly House near the parking lot of the Sebring Library on Lakeview Drive. This is a private collection of over 40 prints.
Buell Whitehead grew up in Fort Myers during the Great Depression. His works span 50 years from the 1940s to the 1990s. He excelled in charcoal, oil, pastels and engravings but his love was lithography. The framed color lithographs include a charcoal drawing of Thomas Edison, who he knew personally because he and his brother delivered cordwood to the Edison home for many years.
Stroll through the 1922 Clovelly House and enjoy the art exhibit and light refreshments.