”You can’t know where you are going until you know where you have been.” – Maya Angelou
In the raging debate over the proper teaching of American history, two extremist schools of thought are firmly entrenched that their position is the only solution. On the left, critical race theory (CRT) proponents argue for emphasis on white apologies for racism, misogyny, colonialism, and First American genocide. On the right, supporters want a whitewashed curriculum that only includes the teaching of principles contained in the Declaration of Independence, the Trump-DeSantis-Corcoran MAGAgenda.
Standing alone, neither of these teaching strategies will arrive at the total truth. To do that necessitates telling the whole story – the good, the bad, and the ugly (apologies to Clint Eastwood). And no figure in U.S. history better exemplifies this than “Old Hickory,” POTUS #7 Andrew Jackson.
First, the good. Jackson grew up in poverty in the Carolinas. In his youth he was imprisoned by the British during the American Revolution. For refusing to polish a Redcoat’s boots, he was struck with a sword to the head and left scarred for life. Orphaned at age 14, he joined the migration west after the war and became a lawyer, judge and officer in the Tennessee militia. General Jackson was instrumental in winning the Creek War and the Battle of New Orleans during the War of 1812. His military fame from these conflicts elevated him to the presidency in 1828 and re-election in 1832, the first chief executive from the West. His tenure was the only time in U.S. history that there was no national debt.
Thomas Jefferson and Jackson are considered the co-founders of the Democratic Party. His Age of Jackson is regarded as a victory for the common man over the East Coast elites of the day. Jacksonville and counties in many states are named for him. Statues of “Old Hickory” on horseback adorn Jackson Square in New Orleans and the front of the U.S. Capitol. Supporters in his day hailed him as the “Second Coming of Washington.” His image graces our $20 bill.
Now, the bad and the ugly. History is written by the winners, and those who lost to Jackson suffered the consequences. He personally profited from land confiscated from the Creeks and sold to slave-owning cotton planters. He considered The Five Southern Tribes a threat to western expansion. This resulted in his 1830 Indian Removal Act (IRA) and The Trail Of Tears, the forced relocation to Indian Territory (Oklahoma today) of thousands, many of whom died on the dangerous and cruel trek from disease and starvation.
Frontier legend Davy Crockett protested the IRA, only to have Jackson loyalists brand him a gambler, womanizer and drunk. Discredited in Tennessee, Crockett departed for a new start in Texas. His death at the Alamo elevated his everlasting fame and glory.
In part from his wealth from Creek land sales, Jackson bought a plantation near Nashville and grew cotton with slave labor. Government also profited from the IRA land sales, which helps explain the elimination of the national debt. And the $20 bill? Many First Americans today will not touch one, preferring instead a combination of $10s (Hamilton was an abolitionist) and $5s (Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation). Efforts are ongoing to remove Jackson’s image altogether and replace him with Harriet Tubman, leader of the antislavery Underground Railroad.
Which version of Jackson should be taught? The two warring education factions would argue one at the exclusion of the other. Why not teach both and let students form their own opinions? Isn’t such creative thinking a worthy educational goal?
Want to bet whether that will happen? How about $20, and you decide the currency denomination(s).
Main sources: The History Channel, “The Men Who Built America,” and Andrew Jackson, by HW Brands.
Ed Engler is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.