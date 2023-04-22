An old trick has resurfaced in Highlands County, and has claimed new victims.
People posing as employees with the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office, often using actual names of real people – easily found on the internet – call unsuspecting residents to tell them they’ve missed a call for jury duty and have a warrant out for their arrest.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports that these callers then say they can make it all go away if the resident pays a fine, which the caller will then ask to be made using a gift card or Bitcoin.
Sheriff’s Office officials have said the scammers are very good at what they do and can sound “extremely convincing,” so much so that they have claimed between seven to eight victims already, each paying an average of $2,000 to $3,000 to “clear” fines.
Officials estimate, roughly, that the scammers have collected $10,000 to $20,000 locally, and show no signs of stopping.
“There are no fines for jury duty,” said Highlands County Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller Jerome Kaszubowski on Thursday after both his office and the sheriff posted social media alerts on the scam. “All people have to do is pick up the phone and call us.”
The correct number for the Clerk of Courts Office is 863-402-6567, and has people answering phones during business hours, Kaszubowski said.
In his post, he said the Clerk’s Office will never harass people by phone or email about fines for jury duty. Anyone who gets such a call should hang up and immediately report all details of that call to the local police office or sheriff’s substation.
You can dial 863-402-7200 for the Sheriff’s Office, 863-471-5108 for the Sebring Police Department or 863-699-3757 for the Lake Placid Police Department.
Call police before giving out any identifying or financial information to the scammer. Once the scammers get the money, there is almost a zero chance that local law enforcement can get it back for you. Sheriff’s officials said most of these operations are based overseas.
Sadly, this scam has been reported in years past, such as in September of 2019 and August of 2015, although it likely happened many other times and will likely return.
Anyone who believes they may have been taken by this scam, no matter how embarrassed they may feel, law enforcement urges them to report it. All information will help prevent this scam from taking more victims.