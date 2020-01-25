There seems to be a thought among some in the older community that age makes you wiser. Not so.
This has become evident in the frequent attacks on the young man, Miguel Arceo, who writes a weekly column for the Highlands News-Sun. More than once, reference has been made to his age and the fact he’s a high school student. Many from the older generation never finished school.
Attacking someone because of their age and fresher ideas doesn’t make him less and you more. It has been said that he should stick to writing for the school paper and that his views are without substance as he’s not as wise in the world as are the more senior. Many of his writings hit home and are well worth consideration.
If you don’t agree with these writings, that’s fine. You don’t have to read them.
Snide comments to the paper don’t make you wiser. They only make you old and bitter.
Horace Markley
Sebring