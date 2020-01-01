LAKE PLAICD — Normally a day filled with friends, cookouts and fireworks, the Fourth of July will never be the same for the family of Melvin Olds Jr. The 45-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area behind a home on Cochran Drive in the Highway Park subdivision just before noon on the patriotic day.
Olds was seen alive just hours before his body was found. By Friday afternoon, Dr. Stephen Nelson, District 10 Medical Examiner, determined through an autopsy that the preliminary cause of death was from over 100 dog bites on Olds’ body.
According to Lt. Clay Kinslow of Highlands County Animal Services said he and his deputies found the four pitbull mix dogs they thought were responsible. The dogs were captured and sedated. Measurements were taken of their teeth and and DNA was collected from the animals.
The owner of the dogs, an elderly woman, was found and she surrendered her dogs to animal services.
“DNA came back from one of the dogs,” Kinslow said. “The other three dogs couldn’t be ruled because their DNA was so close.”
Kinslow said inbreeding was the reason the DNA was so close between the four dogs. Therefor all the dogs were euthanized on July 15. The former owner told Animal Control she did not want aggressive dogs in her home.
Since the incident, Kinslow said there has not been a big issue with aggressive animals in the subdivision. He also said people seem to be keeping their animals inside more.
Animal Control can be reached Monday through Friday at 863-402-6730; at night or during weekends, call 863-402-7200.