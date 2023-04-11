AVON PARK — Dennyson Mishael Olivencia, 19, of Avon Park was arrested Friday evening in connection with a shooting incident earlier in the evening that saw one victim airlift in critical condition to Lakeland Regional Medical Center and a second victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest report show a total of three victims: one woman and two men.
Reports indicate that around 9:30 p.m. Friday, the female victim drove her male passengers to the Highlands Palms Apartments on Canberra Circle, off Marble Avenue. When the male victims got out of the car, witnesses said, they saw Olivencia shooting at the victims.
One victim was shot in the shoulder and head. He was flown to Lakeland Regional Medical Center for treatment. The other victim fled the scene and was taken to the local hospital because of “believing he had been shot.”
The female driver did not get out of the car while the shooting took place, reports said. The car took the brunt of multiple bullets.
In total, 21 9 mm shells and one spent .45 shell casings were found at the scene. The witness described the suspect’s description and told law enforcement that Olivencia was seen shooting at the victims. One of the victims corroborated Olivencia’s description and added the shooter was wearing an ankle monitor with a light.
The report shows Olivencia is on probation and wears an ankle monitor.
A victim identified Olivencia in a photo lineup. The suspect was arrested without incident but became uncooperative and denied being involved after being read his Miranda Rights, the report said.
According to earlier reports from the Sheriff’s Office, a second suspect is still at large.
Olivencia is being charged with attempted murder, dangerous and depraved without premeditation, possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted felon, firing missile(s) into a dwelling or vehicle, property damage of $1,000 or more and probation violation. He is being held without bond in the county jail.