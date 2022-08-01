AVON PARK — An attempt to replace a stolen dirt bike turned into an armed robbery, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 19-year-old Dennyson Misha’el Olivencia of Avon Park in connection with the crime. He faces charges of robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery.
They also have charged him with grand theft and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, in a possibly related case.
The robbery incident took place on July 17 outside an apartment on Las Palmas Circle off East Canfield Street in Avon Park, arrest reports said.
A month before, on June 18, the victim had met with Olivencia and bought a 2002 model Honda CRF 450 dirt bike for $2,000. Three days later, it got stolen, and the victim started looking for another one to buy.
Approximately a week before the robbery, the victim posted on a social media channel that he was looking for a dirt bike and seeking a seller. Reports said someone with the profile name of “J” replied with the offer of a Kawasaki KX 250 two-stroke.
The victim tried to meet with “J” on July 10, but the person said he was in Kissimmee. Then, at 4:17 p.m. July 17, “J” contacted the victim to see if he still wanted the dirt bike. The victim said yes, and at 7:19 p.m., “J” arranged to have the victim meet with him to pay $1,000 up front and get a title on the bike.
Reports said that the victim got a ride from two friends at 7:30 p.m. and texted “J” at 8:15 p.m. to say he was five minutes away in a black truck, reports said. He arrived at approximately 8:20 p.m.
The victim saw Olivencia in a hoodie, and since he knew him from the previous motorcycle sale, he didn’t think anything was up. Reports said the victim also saw two other men in hoodies.
He asked Olivencia where the dirt bike was, and Olivencia asked about the money before telling him it was behind an apartment, reports said.
The victim asked Olivencia to bring the dirt bike up front, but Olivencia had him follow him to the back while the victim’s friends prepared the bed of the truck to load up and secure the motorbike.
Allegedly, one of the two victim’s friends recognized Olivencia and asked him if he ran from officers on a dirt bike, but Olivencia did not reply.
One of the suspects, in a white hoodie, pushed the victim to the southeast corner of the building, causing him a cut on his upper right arm, at which time, reports said, Olivencia allegedly told the victim to “run me your pockets,” pointing a handgun to the victim’s forehead.
Another suspect, in a black hoodie, pointed a handgun at the victim’s throat and told him to hand over his phone and everything else he had, reports said.
The victim told deputies that the robbers got $1,500 in cash, consisting of eight $100 bills, four $50 bills and a number of $20 and $10 bills, along with his brown leather wallet, driver’s license, two Wells Fargo bank cards and a red Apple iPhone in a clear plastic case.
Reports said the suspects then fled north through the apartment complex and fled in different directions. The victim ran to his friends’ truck and told them to go. They left together, reports said, and reportedly saw the suspect with a white hoodie fleeing east on East Canfield Street.
Reports said the victim and his friends turned west and called law enforcement. The victim told deputies he was afraid for his life when he saw guns pointed at him, reports said.
The related grand theft case involves an incident on June 15. A few days before Olivencia reportedly sold a 2002 Honda CRF 450 motorbike to the robbery victim, he answered a social media ad for someone selling the exact same make and model year dirt bike, valued at $7,300.
Allegedly using the profile name “Jeremiah,” Olivencia reportedly brokered a deal to meet with the seller at an address on Margaret Drive in Avon Park. Arrest reports said they agreed to a price, but Olivencia asked to test drive the motorcycle before buying it.
Reports said he drove off to the southeast and never returned.
He allegedly had walked over from a neighboring house where he was visiting with a friend. When deputies interviewed the friend, he said Olivencia had moved away from the house where the seller lives some months beforehand, and he didn’t see him again until the day of the theft.
Allegedly, Olivencia showed up unannounced on June 15 and talked with the former neighbor about dirt bikes, during which the victim arrived with the Honda dirt bike, meeting with Olivencia in the street, reports said.
The former neighbor said he again had not heard from Olivencia since that incident.