Olivencia pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Dennyson Olivencia is accused of shooting at three people in a car in Avon Park.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Dennyson Mishael Olivencia pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted second-degree murder and other charges during his arraignment Monday morning.

When he appeared before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, the judge asked him if he had an attorney when there was no attorney present on his behalf.

