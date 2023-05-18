Olivencia pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Dennyson Mishael Olivencia pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted second-degree murder and other charges during his arraignment Monday morning.
When he appeared before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, the judge asked him if he had an attorney when there was no attorney present on his behalf.
He refused a public defender, which led Cowden to order him to have an attorney by his next appearance on June 21.
The 19-year-old is accused of firing his 9mm handgun into an occupied car in the parking lot of Highlands Palms Apartments in Avon Park on April 7. According to Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies, Olivencia fired at the female driver and a man who was hit in the head and upper right shoulder. The man was flown to Lakeland Regional Medical Center in critical-stable condition. A second man who was in the car was treated at AdventHealth Sebring with cuts from broken glass, ostensibly from the car’s windows, which were shattered by bullets. The female driver was not hit.
The bullets, which hit the car multiple times, caused more than $1,000 in damage to the Toyota Celica, deputies said. Deputies found 29, spent 9mm bullet casings and one 45-caliber casing at the scene.
The driver told police that one of the male victims asked him to drive him to the apartment complex to meet with Olivencia. As the two men talked outside the car, Olivencia allegedly became argumentative over money. As the subject started shooting at the car, the driver backed up in an attempt to flee as bullets struck the car multiple times. One of the male occupants exited the car and ran, but was hit twice by gunfire.
One of the victims identified Olivencia as the shooter to deputies. Olivencia told arresting deputies that he was not involved in the shooting.
Olivencia, who, according to arresting deputies has five felony convictions, was also charged with shooting into a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Olivencia has previous convictions for grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude, dealing in stolen property, and battery in 2022.