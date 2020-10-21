The streets of Victorian England come to life as ‘Oliver’ comes to the Blackman Stage at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, Friday, Oct. 23 – Nov. 8. This show is a musical masterpiece based on the timeless Charles Dickens novel.
Oliver is a malnourished orphan who lives with other orphans at the cruel workhouse. They are fed gruel, but Oliver feels they should get some real food. He asks for some and is punished by Mr. Bumble and Widow Carney, who oversee their young charges.
He escapes and finds a sort of friendships and acceptance with a group of petty thieves and pickpockets, led by the notorious Fagin. Oliver meets a number of interesting characters as we follow his journey through the streets of England to a new and better chance at life ahead.
The cast of Oliver is huge. The main characters are Allan Grosman (Fagan), TJ Mercer (Oliver), Joshua Mcghee (Sykes), Syndey Hitt (Nancy), Giovanni Rae (Dodger), Steven Hagen (Mr. Bumble), Frank Oberhausen (Mr. Sowerberry), Christi Hagen (Window Corney), Tracy Schuknecht (Mrs. Bedwin), Alysia Anders (Charlotte Sowerberry), Sunny Zengler (Mrs. Sowerberry), Dean Lundey (Mr. Brownlow), Val Crow (Noah Claypool) and Hailey McDonough (Bet).
There are many talented young actors cast as orphans and adults in the ensemble cast. The show is directed by Mike McMillan and his veteran crew.
“Fagin is one of the great musical roles there is,” said Allan Grosman. “He’s a villain with many dimensions. He runs a school for orphans where they learn pickpocketing. But, Fagin does provide food and lodging.”
Twelve-year-old TJ Mercer says he has grown up at HLT and is already a veteran on stage. “I was basically born here. However, this is my first main role on stage.”
Steven Hagen plays Mr. Bumble. “He’s very pompous and likes to intimidate the kids. He has his eye on the Widow Corney.”
His wife, Christi, plays the Widow Corney. “My daughter and husband are both in the play. The widow is the housemother at the orphan’s workhouse. She makes sure the orphans do what they’re supposed to. She also catches Mr. Bumble’s eye and eventually they get married.”
You’ll recognize a lot of the great songs like, ‘Where is Love?’, ‘Consider Yourself’ and ‘You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two’.
For more information and tickets, please visit their website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.