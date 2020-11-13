SEBRING — Corvette Racing’s Oliver Gavin has seen it all and done it all in the world of sportscar racing. But you can’t fault the veteran driver if he has a few butterflies this weekend. After being a driver for Corvette Racing since 2002, Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts will be his last as a fulltime member of the team.
Gavin and his usual co-driver, Tommy Milner, will be joined by Marcel Fassler for Saturday’s race and Gavin would like nothing more than to go out on top at one of his favorite tracks. Gavin and Milner won the GTLM class of the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring in July and it’s hard to go against the success the team has enjoyed over the years at Sebring.
“We did race there in July and have already done that ‘warm-up’ to get us ready for the 12 Hours,” Gavin said. “Tommy and I came away victorious that day, so we’re looking to repeat that and for me to finish my full-time career at Corvette Racing with one more victory. It would also give me 50 wins in IMSA, which would be a nice little statistic to finish on.”
Gavin’s impact on the Corvette Racing program has been immense and his teammates will be the first to tell you what a key comment of the team’s success he has been.
“When you look at results and stat sheets, his contributions to Corvette Racing are obvious,” Milner said. “On top of that, everything behind the scenes as a teammate is as good if not better than what you see on the track. And he’s maintained that same style and passion to find every tenth of a second that he can and motivating all the guys on the team to get as much out of themselves as they can. There is no doubting his will to win and passion for success.”
Milner said Gavin couldn’t have been a better teacher and co-driver and it’s no coincidence that things took off once the two were teamed together.
“Olly has been the single biggest influence on my time at Corvette Racing,” Milner said. “We’ve had nine years as teammates and nine years of really good racing — the best races of my career and the best memories. He’s been an integral part of what you see on the results sheets of the successes I’ve had. His contributions to the team are long and storied. I got my first ALMS win in 2012 in our first season together. I’ll never forget standing there at Long Beach in pitlane, watching the screens and not believing what I was seeing. I had been racing in the series since 2006, and to finally get that first win was completely on him.”
Antonio Garcia has competed against Gavin and alongside him and certainly prefers being on the same team. He said Gavin is the ultimate professional and somebody all drivers can learn something from.
“One of the things that Olly has — similar to me — is that he is super competitive,” Garcia said. “That’s why he has been and continues to be so solid now. He’s very professional in the way he prepares for each race. One of the important things I’ve gotten from Olly is the amount of preparation he puts into each season and every event. That’s been a huge reference for me — to see someone who can go that fast but is still a little older than me. It’s a great target. If I can get as far he has with the team, I will be more than pleased.”
Jordan Taylor is in his full season with Corvette Racing and is one of the most popular drivers in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship — even without the mullet — but has no problem admitting to being a fan of Gavin long before they were competitors and later, teammates.
“As a fan growing up and watching the team, he was there and always was the one to root for — the top dog and winning a lot of races,” Taylor said. “So I was a fan to begin with and then moved into competing against him in GRAND-AM when we were both racing Camaros. I remember my first race against him at VIR. I was terrified that I was in similar equipment and on the track at the same time, just knowing that I have this legend I’m racing against and how could I ever compete against him?”
Taylor said Gavin has always treated him well and been nothing but a class act.
“They say to never meet your heroes, but to meet him and work with him is everything I could hope for,” Taylor said. “It’s been great to spend more time with him, getting to know him better as a person, a dad, a friend and an athlete has been a lot of fun. We’ll all miss him inside the team, but I’m sure we’ll stay connected and work with each other down the road.”
Saturday’s 12 Hours of Sebring begins at 10:10 a.m. and when the flag drops to signal the start of the race, Gavin will be looking to create some magic at Sebring International Raceway one more time.
“It’s been an amazing journey,” Gavin said. “Things will be emotional, for sure. Being with the same team for 19 years, you’d have to have a heart of stone to not feel somewhat emotional about it. It would be amazing to stand on that top step one more time.”