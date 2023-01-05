SEBRING — County commissioners will look this morning at increasing the 2022-23 budget by almost $10 million.
Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 3:24 am
SEBRING — County commissioners will look this morning at increasing the 2022-23 budget by almost $10 million.
It’s not a grant or increased revenue from taxes or land sales. It’s a rollover.
At the same time, David Nitz, manager of the Office of Budget and Management, will ask the Board of County Commissioners to adjust down the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) balances to reflect the actual balances on Sept. 30, at the end of Fiscal Year 2021-22.
That will result in a decrease to those accounts of just under $2.62 million. However, the county projects list and the ARPA projects list are separate, with separate funding sources and separate regulations on each.
Therefore, the decrease in ARPA funds won’t affect the county-based projects.
Nitz handles similar transfers each year, to bring forward balances from projects and accounts – called “cost centers” – into the new fiscal year, once all the accounting has been done.
This year, the adjustments to county projects and funds amounts to just under $9.93 million, overall, as listed below.
- The General Fund (Fund 005) would increase by $10.21 million.
- The Florida Boating Improvement (Fund 143) would increase by $13,468.
- The Tourist Development Fund (Fund 152) would increase by $1,900.
- The State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP/Fund 166) would increase by $16,358.
- The Solid Waste Fund (Fund 401) would increase by $231,058.
- The Infrastructure Surtax (Fund 151) would decrease by $489,321.
- The Hospital District (Fund 155) would decrease by $5,047.
- The loan to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for the Highlands County Jail expansion, also called HCISSR LTD Capital or Fund 350, would reduce by $8,913.
- The loan amount for Highlands County Fire Rescue Station 36, in an account called HCFPIRN LTD Capital or Fund 355, would reduce by $20,474.
- Energy Recovery (Fund 420) would reduce by $27,432.
