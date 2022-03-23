SEBRING — It is right there, in black and white in the court records. “I am pleading guilty.”
The plea form is signed by Johan Holder, 25, who pled straight up (no reduced sentence) to robbery with a firearm (life) second degree murder (punishable by life) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (15 years in Florida state prison). Signed on Feb. 7, it is an admission by the man who shot and killed Joshua Hickey.
Holder signed the guilty plea the same morning Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada started jury selection in the young man’s murder trial. At the last second – and more than two years after Hickey was gunned down in his family driveway – Holder declared to the world that he was guilty.
Estrada, to ensure Holder was of sound mind, was not threatened or urged to plead guilty by his attorney or anyone else, had Holder answer a series of questions under oath that he wanted to plead guilty. Estrada, confident that Holder meant what he said, agreed to accept his guilty plea. He scheduled Holder’s sentencing for Monday.
On Monday, more than a month later, Holder suddenly announced he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea and have a trial. He told Estrada over a video feed from the jail that he also wanted a new lawyer. His lawyer, veteran defense attorney Derek S. Christian agreed, and asked to be allowed to withdraw from the case.
“Is it true that you have irreconcilable differences with your attorney and you wish to withdraw your plea?” Estrada asked the man who had admitted to the killing. “Yes, your honor,” he replied.
The dispute on Monday centered on Holder’s pre-sentencing investigation, which the court uses to determine an appropriate sentence for defendants. Judges use sentencing guidelines that rely on a point system to determine length of sentence. Was anyone injured or killed in the crime? Was a handgun used? Does the defendant have prior arrests and convictions? They all add to the points a defendant receives in his presentencing report.
Apparently Holder had a problem with the bottom of Page 2 of his pre-sentencing investigation report and Christian may have disagreed with Holder on what could be done about the discrepancy.
“I have another issue,” Christian told Estrada Monday. “At the bottom of Page 2, there is a discrepancy. Last night he filed a bar complaint against me.”
It is not uncommon for defendants to file bar complaints, especially when they have few moves left. When that happens, the judge questions the defendant under oath as to the problem, then asks the lawyer for his side. Judges rarely agree to pull lawyers off a case unless there is a powerful reason.
However, because Christian asked to be withdrawn, Estrada quickly agreed.
Estrada then appointed defense lawyer Mitchell A. Ladner, of Winter Haven, to represent Holder. He continued the case until April 4 at 1:15 p.m., “to see where we are.”
In Florida, defendants may change a plea of guilty, and may only do so before the final disposal of the case, by sentence or otherwise. Whether he can still stand trial before a jury depends on why he withdrew his plea.
Holder’s move affects the standing of his co-defendant’s case, that of Mikevious Young. Young also pled guilty at the moment Holder did. Estrada also postponed Young’s next hearing until April.