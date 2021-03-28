This home is located at 655 Moon Ranch Road in Sebring. The home is priced at $415,000 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
Looking for that pretty, country setting home with a pond and still close to town? If you are, then this is it! Beautiful, traditional, warm three or four bedrooms, two baths home on just over four acres. In addition, there’s a two bedroom, two bath, over 1,600 square feet, very nice, double-wide mobile home on the property. Perfect for in-laws or when family and friends visit.
You’re invited in through the spacious entrance foyer, with crown molding, ideal to display those special pieces and to the left is your private master suite wing with a nice size master bedroom with a bay window, a huge 7-by-16-foot closet and a master bath with a large double vanity sink and two linen closets.
The grand living room awaits those great memories to be made and set for entertaining with a nice wet bar discreetly tucked in behind bi-fold doors. It features a cathedral ceiling, tongue & groove white pine and stained pecan walls and an amazing, huge, brick wood burning fireplace.
The country kitchen is the epitome of good home cooking with a large center island, loads of cabinets and drawers, and a breakfast nook with a beautiful view of the pond. Just a few steps away you can enjoy special family dinners in the formal, but yet informal dining room with plenty of space for that large table, china cabinet and buffet.
You might even see some wildlife from the large, bright, air conditioned Florida room, which is just off the breakfast nook and living room. The bonus room/office can easily be converted into a fourth bedroom by simply adding a closet. Just off the kitchen is the spacious laundry room with cabinets, shelves, a laundry tub and washer and dryer included, which are only about a year old.
Bring the boats and the toys to your four-bay pole barn of about 1,500 square feet with a 300 square-foot enclosed work room and full bathroom. With so much storage space and room to roam it’s no surprise the dog(s) even have their own kennel with water and separate septic tank. Create wonderful memories by the pond and summer kitchen with a built-in grill and sink with running water. This is truly a one-of-a-kind, special place. Come take a look today!
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS# 279219