LAKE PLACID — According to the Town Council, if anyone sneaks into Lake June Pointe to watch fireworks, the neighborhood will have to monitor its own gate.
Until this year, Police Chief James Fansler told the council at its July regular meeting, his officers have helped ensure non-residents don’t sneak into the exclusive lakeside neighborhood to watch fireworks.
The problem: According to Fansler, some of the landscapers, painters and other contractors have the combination to the street gate at the entrance to the neighborhood. For the past several years, he’s let an officer prevent the annual July 4 incursion into the neighborhoods.
Citing the cost of several hours of a Lake Placid police officer’s time as well as the use of town vehicle, the council asked Fansler to let the Lake June Pointe Property Owner’s Association patrol their own neighborhood.
Fansler told the council that town officers will no longer provide the service.
But who can blame people for wanting to see fireworks from that location? According to the association website, the community “has a pavilion with picnic tables, restroom, BBQ grills, and a dock that extends over 130 feet into Lake June. Breathtaking sunsets can be seen on most days!”