I find it interesting that the only remaining incumbent on the board of comissioners is the single individual that voted in support of Highlands County becoming a sanctuary for the Second Amendment. After watching the riots, most of us have figured out that during the 'great reset,' we are on our own.
If you do not know what the Great Reset is, then it is worth your time and effort to research it. You might begin by reading Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò's open letter to President Trump. Search the web for it. It is worth your effort.
Darrell E. Cloud
Avon Park