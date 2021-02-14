This home is located at 445 Bright Hill Ave. in Lake Placid. It is offered at $459,900 and is listed with Sue Clark with Lake and Land Realty of Highlands.
This custom-built beauty sits on the west shore of majestic and expansive Lake Istokpoga. Come see this home that will capture your heart and soul and make your dreams come true.
This three-bedroom, three-bath, three-car garage home was built with all of the amenities one would ever want. All of the rooms are super spacious – the master bedroom is 30-by-25-foot with its own ensuite occupying the entire second floor.
Upon entry to this home, you walk through a private screened in Shangri-La with tropical landscaping and a large koi pond. Entry into this home shows an expansive living area with kitchen, dining and living all combined and all looking over the beautiful backyard and Lake Istokpoga.
Inside the home is a private Jacuzzi area with a home theater for relaxing in the spa and watching you favorite flick.
The back porch expands the entire width of the home and has a summer kitchen.
Sit on the terrace from the master suite and view the sunrise as it slowly brightens the eastern sky or view the night stars from the dock platforms and watch the spaceship launch from the Cape. Two fire pits line the entry on the back yard. Walk down to the lake where there is a concrete seawall, a bass boat lift and a pontoon/airboat lift.
For the Mrs. (and maybe Mr. too) the gourmet kitchen features granite countertops and custom cabinets and a cooking island with room for eight chairs. The garage measures 32 feet wide by 26 feet deep and will accommodate three-plus cars. There’s a lot to see in this lakefront beauty. Come visit, make it your own and let the memories begin.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Sue Clark at 863-441-0969 or email SueSellsLakePlacid@gmail.com. This home, and others, can be viewed on www.lakeandlandrealtyco.com.
MLS 276597