Throughout our region you may have noticed the small white herons poking about along the highway medians, parking lot flower beds or open pastures. Cattle egrets are opportunistic feeders, gobbling up any insect they can find along with frogs, fish, small mammals, and even other birds. Gathering in large groups behind tractors, mowers and other earth-disturbing machinery, they will pick out any exposed insects, earthworms, spiders, and other creatures.
One of the most common herons seen locally, they are the smallest of our white herons, standing just under two feet in height. Strutting about with an upright swagger and wary eye, their boldness gives them a bit of a cynical appearance as they pass by parked cars. Their short yellow bill, dark legs and all white plumage make them easily identifiable – at least until breeding season. From March until July, cattle egrets will have their fancy feathers on.
Breeding adults have buffy or tan breeding plumes like a hint of golden coloration on their heads that when erect looks a bit like a wild haircut. Buffy filaments will also be noted on their chests and backs. Bill colors deepen into more orange-red tones. Outside of breeding season, both adults and juveniles are fully white. Leg colorations varies yellow or orange on adults and black legs on juveniles. The short bill is darkish on juveniles and pale-yellow outside of breeding season on the adults.
These herons vocalize in croaks and nest in colonies with other herons. Males pick the nesting location and bring materials to the female who will complete most of the nest construction. Within the messy stick nest, she will lay two to four lovely bluish-green eggs. Young grow fast, leaving the nest in just two to three weeks. Expanding their range more each year, cattle egrets are even showing up in far flung regions such as Newfoundland and Alaska.
They’ve been in Florida since the 1950s after making their way across the Atlantic from Asia and Africa. Known as natural range expansion, it is believed they arrived in South America around the late 1870s. Eventually they moved up into Florida and across the southern part of our country. Now seen along the Eastern seaboard and up into our southern states, this plucky heron is on the move.
Watch for them in pastures, strolling alongside or sometimes even riding on cattle. Well adapted to finding bugs around the livestock and their feeding sources, cattle egrets have now become synonymous with our agricultural experience.