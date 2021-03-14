It’s three months into a new year with a new county commission and while they are making some progress and getting some answers, there are a few things they should be reminded about.
Last week, two traffic fatalities occurred on Highlands County roads. A 29-year-old Sebring man died March 1 when the sedan he was driving entered the southbound lanes of State Road 17 just north of Lake Letta Drive in order to pass a car when the front of his vehicle struck the front end of a truck coming south. Then Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed when a truck turned in front of the motorcycle. His passenger was in critical condition, the last we knew.
Friday’s roadway death was the fifth this year, only one less than this time last year.
We ask that commissioners urge Sheriff Paul Blackman to find funds for a traffic enforcement unit. Too often drivers are seen violating laws by texting while driving or excessive speeding on the heavier driven roadways. It’s not uncommon to see vehicles racing each other, weaving in and out of traffic, on U.S. 27 and on Panther Parkway.
Admittedly, a traffic unit won’t stop all fatalities on our roadways, but heavier enforcement would stop some of the foolish driving that continues to take place.
Then there is the matter of garbage collection. It’s nice to see that the current commission is getting involved. Residents had to adjust to having their garbage picked up only once a week when curbside recycling was added to the collection schedule. While some residents worked with the system and followed protocol, others did not, which brings us to the current situation. Waste Management has told the county that every recycling load is contaminated and going straight over the scales to the county landfill – a revelation that shocked some commissioners to hear.
By a vote of 4-1, the commission cut the landfill tipping fee in half temporarily for spoiled recycling loads while the county administration and county attorney negotiate possible changes to the terms of the 10-year contract.
Some residents have urged commissioners to give the program, which was adopted in 2017, more time to work. Other residents want to go back to twice-a-week garbage collection and return the long roll-away metal bins to various locations around the county.
There’s a lot of work that needs to be done on this issue. Commissioners will certainly not make everyone happy, but the best decision will be one that is kind to the environment and the consumers pocketbooks.
And finally, we ask commissioners to pay more attention to the pandemic. Although the numbers continue to improve at the current time, doctors and scientists warn about the spreading of variant viruses, as college students begin to take their week-long spring breaks. Although some colleges are scaling back spring break or canceling it completely to discourage partying that could raise infection rates back on campus, not all are following that lead.
Currently, Florida has no statewide mask rules, limits on capacity or other such restrictions. Florida’s economy can’t handle being shut down again, but government officials must pay attention to what is going on and make sure that the local government protects our population with sound advice. Numbers are on the rise with a surge of the U.K. coronavirus variant.
Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Florida has nearly 380 cases of the variant. The CDC data further shows that the number of variant cases quadrupled in Florida in less than a month.
This is certainly not the time to let our guards down and turn a blind eye with maskless visitors on spring break, open air concerts, theme parks or coming this week to our big race en masse. Residents must continue to be aware.
Yes, the County Commission has some big jobs yet to tackle. All eyes are on the board to see how they handle these matters that are of a concern to county residents. So far, this group seems to be right on course.