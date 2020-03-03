I’ve been vegan for the last three years. Throughout this time, I’ve learned where I can get food that meets my dietary restrictions and needs, and I’ve also learned where I can’t go to get food made to my specifications. Because of these restrictions, there are only a handful of places I will eat out at or buy takeout from.
However, as public demands for less meat and more plant-based meal options increases, more and more places are starting to offer food items that meet my dietary needs. For so long I’ve been condemned to eating only fries or side salads with Italian dressing at restaurants in the area; that is, until recently.
Adding meal options for people who have strict dietary requirements seems to be becoming more common. Most places now will offer gluten free items, or vegetarian and vegan foods, which in turn adds to their business. Think about it, all those individuals who more often than not have to cook food at home, could become aware of new options out there just for them. And, assuming these options are tasty, there is the possibility that the restaurant could become a go-to for not only this individual, but others who follow similar eating habits.
We all know that Burger King and Dunkin’ Donuts have taken the plunge and both offer meat alternatives, those being the Impossible Burger and the Beyond Sausage respectively, but I wonder how many people in Highlands County are aware that multiple restaurants in the area are now offering vegetarian and vegan meals. Ruby Tuesdays now sells a plant-based burger, and Chili’s has offered a vegetarian black bean burger for years. Outside of that, Taco Bell is now also offering a specifically vegetarian friendly menu at all locations. Furthermore, places like Faded Bistro and Organically Local have several vegan options on their menus.
From the looks of it, it seems like plant-based foods are on the rise, even in the quiet town of Sebring. Not only are these popular chains and newer restaurants making the change, but various other restaurants have meatless meals on their menus. The Thai House, Cang Tong, Merlos and various other food places already offer vegan-friendly meals; no modifications needed.
Seeing the way the market is changing makes me think that we as a society are on the way towards some major changes. Maybe one day there will be a gluten- free and a meat-free option offered at every restaurant. Perhaps even the smallest, most isolated mom and pop shops will be advertising meatless burgers and hotdogs one day.
Even if that isn’t the case, I’m just happy to live in a time where dietary restrictions are becoming more visible, and alternatives that meet these restrictions are becoming more accessible. It’s taken years of others dealing with less accessibility and availability, and their sacrifices were the first steps taken towards change. I can’t wait to see what further steps are taken in the future that will allow dietary restrictions to become more normalized.