AVON PARK – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place just after midnight on Saturday. They are seeking the public’s help with any information about the incident.
The shooting left one person, Alexander Nowell, 29 deceased. There were two other gun shot victims Saturday morning but a press release from the sheriff’s office said they “are expected to recover.”
The crime scene was located near Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue.
There were few details available as of press time on Saturday. HCSO requests any information to be sent to please call 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Tips can also be sent to HCSO by using the mobile app. Anonymous tips can be turned into Heartland Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a reward of $3,000. Reach Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or heartlandcrimestoppers.com.