It was another day of multiple mailers offering to buy, refinance or sell my home. The market is hot, and it seems every day someone is getting a stunning dollar figure for their abode. While all the focus seems to be on buying low, selling high and moving up to bigger and better, I wondered if anyone ever stays for good.
One house for life used to be how we lived. Families would start small and move up when children multiplied, settling in for the duration. As elder years crept up, some seniors would downsize for better manageability. Then came the ability to sell it all off and take to the open road in a luxury home on wheels through the recreational vehicle lifestyle. Condominiums and apartments, villas and mobiles all offer a variety of living arrangements to suit any person, but what about the house we really live in?
While there are undoubtedly upgrade options and even various forms of “remodeling,” our human home is one we are in for life. Have you ever considered how it grows with us, adapting along the way to our increasing needs and challenges? Surely, we redecorate through the years, particularly for women. Changing sizes, hairstyles, fashion options and more, we alter the appearance of our “home” many times over. Men may bulk up, slim down and it’s no secret that facial hair has made a huge comeback. Our human houses are more varied than ever, and we continuously update the looks of this space we live within.
The manufactured residences we inhabit can be rebuilt and redone, torn down and made anew but this fleshly dwelling can only manage so much alteration. Do we consider this then as we go about our days? Guilty as the next, I often forget that my human dwelling needs restful places and fresh air blowing through on a regular basis. Clean water and proper nutrients make for a sturdy foundation and institutional longevity. Sadly, while we pour dollars into our homes, our bodies are often neglected and dare I say, abused?
Think about when was the last time you invested in your person rather than your brick-and-mortar dwelling spaces? While it’s great to have a fancy new couch or a television so large you need a huge room to put it in, what about your person? When’s the last time you took stock of what sorts of investments it might need. Have you had your annual checkup?
No doubt your car gets regular oil changes, and most are right on schedule for their mileage check ups to ensure the engine keeps rumbling smoothly but neglect their human form. Your heart keeps your body humming but when’s the last time you thought about what it might need? Our feet and hands, eyes and minds all require routine maintenance and thoughtful care. Have you considered an upgrade to your mindset or health practices? Chances are the benefits you receive will far outweigh a media room or swimming pool, though neither are bad things to have. Enjoy your home, but don’t forget where you truly dwell. That location is currently fixed and should be protected well.