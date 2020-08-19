The Republican Party in this country claims to be the party of Pro Life. According to my definition, life is from “conception to natural death.” I am just wondering how many of the over 150,000 lives could have been saved had our leadership in this country mandated masks way back in March. How many lives could have been saved if we had postponed opening our country up again until we had flattened the curve of the new virus cases for 14 days as our scientists and medical professionals suggested.
Our medical professionals and scientists tell us that we can prevent the spread of the virus if we simply wear masks to protect each other. And still our leadership in the country and in Florida and in our own county refuse to order a mask mandate.
Could it be that it is only lip service to procure votes that the Republican Party claims to be Pro Life. The way I see it, if mandating masks could have saved even one life it would be worth it. 150,00 is not a statistic, it is in fact the lives of real people, with real families who are grieving the loss of those loved ones.
I, for one will wear a mask, to keep others safe, and with the hope that I will not cause the illness or death of even one person. One life lost is one life too many.
Doris Brooks
Sebring