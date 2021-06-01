In response to the article of May 18, 2021. I will admit that policing, as in “all professions,” there are some that should not be there.
I could not but notice that the writer spelled out three Republican presidents, does that mean that no police shootings occurred when a Democrat was in office?
When stories of police interactions with the public are noted, no one wants to talk about why the person did not comply with the officer. In almost all cases it would have ended correctly without force being used.
We are not being honest if we do not look at what has happened to society to bring about confrontations with police.
In the ‘60s, Lyndon B. Johnson introduced the Great Society, which created generational poverty and destroyed a large number of families by eliminating the traditional family unit, ie. “lack of a father.” This is still true today where children are raised by one parent or grandparent.
Abortion has created an attitude by some that life is of little value and unwanted pregnancies are easily disposed. Per Catherine Davis and Bradley Mattes, Feb. 28, 2020, 79% of Planned Parenthood abortion clinics are located within walking distance of minority neighborhoods.
Education has left many young people wanting, which puts many young people on the street ill equipped for life. In many cases this leads to some interactions with police.
In 2009, Obama shut down a very successful school choice program in [Washington] D.C. to appease the teachers unions. The history of teachers unions funding of Democrats is astounding. Per Open Secrets.org, teachers unions funding to Democrats from 2004 to 2016 went from $4.3 million to $32 million. Ask the question, has the education improved in that same time frame?
Poverty and living conditions per an article by CBSnews.com noted, the top 10 poverty cities (one NPA) (one no data available) for the last approximate 50 years by the following Democrat lead 455 years, Republican lead 55 years.
Poverty leads to a life without hope and or dependent on others to survive. It also has a potential for increased interaction with police.
Per an article in the Citizens Journal dated May 23, 2021, in 2018 per FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting there were 686,665 sworn officers in the U S. Police made 10,310,960 arrests, the race was known for 5.6 million offenders. Of them, 1.5 million 27% were minority.
One life lost is one too many. As big a question is why are so many people having interactions with police? My opinion is the life cycle that some are born into and upbringing that some young persons have play a big role in their life choices.
If we are honest, we must look at society and ask? What have we become?
John Larsen is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.