Even as I type this the reality seems surreal. Our gal is getting hitched in exactly 30 days and other than some minor details, the big day is all planned out and we are ready to finalize the payments, get dressed up and focus on celebrating.
Wasn’t it just yesterday that she was about to graduate from UF? Or last week that she was in Texas on an internship? It couldn’t have been but a month or so ago that she left for Gainesville to begin with. Surely it was only a little while before that she had graduated high school or ran her last track or cross-country meet.
We had the joy of running into one of her preschool teachers recently and we jointly shook our heads over the adult people these youngsters of the past have become. I’ve been fond of remarking during the years when our children were small how the days are long, but the time is short. As soon as our curly-haired beauty hit elementary school it was like watching the wind. From extra-curricular activities to holidays, it seemed we had fallen into some bend in the time space continuum and could merely hold on as the speed increased.
Some of you have multiples at home and I’ve always been amazed at the moms who deftly manage a household full of children. Keeping track of schedules and commitments is nearly a part-time job and juggling them perhaps fuels the energy our time warp seems to run on. Now nearly at the end of our parenting experience, we marvel at the maturity of those children of long ago. Many have already married, had children of their own and we bump into them at their businesses or in the grocery store. What has happened here?
Employed in careers and making thoughtful, mature decisions about their futures, we nod in agreement and praise The Lord. Surely this joyful outcome has been provided by the multitudes of others who have also poured into our kids over the years. The teachers and coaches, the pastors and employers along with friends and family have all offered wisdom, advice or experience to these emerging adults.
Soon we will dance, and I will cry – profusely no doubt – so waterproof makeup is already scheduled. I expect to be awash in emotion over the joyfulness of it all. Of course, in my thoughtful, pensive way, I will also ache for those who have crossed our paths, but who will not have the opportunity to experience these moments for a myriad of reasons. Life is a balance of joy and sorrow; celebration and reflection and I expect to be experiencing it all through the days ahead.
While a wedding does not make a marriage, it certainly offers a stunning start to a new life together. Here’s to wedded bliss and the ongoing kiss of joy in life. May we each squeeze every drop out of our personal experiences in the time we are afforded to enjoy.