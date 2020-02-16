This home is located at 2535 Bradford Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $445,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
This is a one-of-a-kind, custom-built, saltwater pool home. This property boasts over 4,430 living square feet (under air) and over 6,600 total square feet (under roof). This home has some very unique features and a lot of flex space for entertaining. The property is nestled on eight acres. The majority of this acreage is wetland and perfect for bird watching and just having some peace and quite.
The property does have 1,700 linear of water frontage on Lake Sebring. Lake Sebring is an approximately 468-acre muck bottom lake with a public boat ramp and mean depth of 17 feet.
The property is close to a hospital, schools, restaurants, shopping and more. There is no home owners association here and plenty of room for you to park your RV, boat or camper on the property.
The exterior of the home has concrete block stucco with new paint. The landscaping was just refreshed and the huge circular driveway is perfect for that growing family.
The interior of the home has just been recently painted and new granite put in the kitchen along with all new appliances. The lighting fixtures have been upgraded and the bedrooms all have new carpet.
There are five bedrooms in the main home with an additional French glass door enclosed office, four bathrooms, a formal living room and family room and a huge laundry room.
There is a separate living quarters complete with its own screened porch entrance, pool entry, living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and large walk-in closet. Perfect for the in-laws, outlaws or guest.
The screened porch area has plenty of room for entertaining and additional covered space overlooking the sparkling saltwater pool. There is an additional jacuzzi jet tub just off of the master bedroom, too.
Whether you are looking for a lot of room for your growing blended family or just need extra space this is a must-see property.
The garage recently had the epoxy flooring all redone and looks amazing.
