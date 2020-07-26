This home is located at 7710 E. Horse Hammock Road in Avon Park. The home is priced at $349,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell with Re/Max Realty Plus.
You’ll find this home in a magnificent oak hammock on the shores of beautiful Arbuckle Creek, a gorgeous wild river full of wildlife with great fishing, kayaking or canoeing.
Looking for a permanent home to enjoy peace, nature, wildlife and great neighbors? Or perhaps a weekend, get-away cabin with room for all your friends with their campers, motorhomes and boats? This home is a must see.
Come discover the true Florida, just under three acres and a semi-furnished, cedar built home. But there’s more than a home here, it comes with a 26-by-40-foot building with two additional full baths. Turn it into a guest house, shop, office or enjoy it to have some great parties, as the current owners have lovingly named it “The Brown Water Bar.” Yes, it has a bar, kitchen, bar stools and even a pool table. Get the picture?
With a gated entrance, fenced on three sides, seawall, dock and your own boat ramp, it’s one of only eight homes on the banks of Arbuckle Creek. This is your opportunity to have your own hammock with breathtaking old oak trees and true to Florida’s natural vegetation. There’s nothing like this available anywhere in Central Florida.
With a metal roof, the interior is mostly lined with cedar walls and ceilings, just beautiful! Over 1,800 living square feet with a spacious living room, a galley-style eat-in kitchen, dining room and indoor utility room with access to the outside. The air-conditioned Florida room is ideal for enjoying the beauty of the creek while indoors and it’s accessible by the master bedroom, guest bath, living room and family room.
Additional covered area with a huge grill and smoker just steps away from the shop, perfect for entertaining and ready for a big cook-out. There is a new well by the house for drinking water and irrigation. Long’s Air Conditioning has been servicing the air conditioner since 2004.
The foyer is about 9 feet by 8 feet, 10 inches. The dome towards the front of the property has a well that furnishes the water and power to the “The Brown Water Bar.” Many, many years ago, this property was intended to be for campers so you’ll see somewhere in the middle a short pole with electricity and water for that purpose. You will see no unsightly electric poles or overhead wires, they are all underground.
Come take a look today!
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077. MLS #272739