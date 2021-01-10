This home is at 354 Grove Circle in Avon Park. It is priced at $172,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Welcome to Lake Damon Villas South, one of Highlands County’s best kept secrets. This home was built in 1990 and has been recently updated. The freshly painted, spacious home has 1,788 living square feet, two large master suites, two private bathrooms and a two-car garage.
The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counter tops, a tasteful backsplash, pantry with pull-out shelves, wrap-around bar, newer appliances and a breakfast nook with a mitered glass window.
There is a spacious living room with a separate dining room, crown molding, custom window treatments, vinyl plank flooring, and a glassed-in lanai with a separate a/c unit. This home will capture your interest the moment you arrive and notice the beautiful landscaping, decorative driveway and curbing.
This community has a low monthly fee that includes a clubhouse, solar-heated community pool and a path to River Greens Golf Course. Come take a look at this meticulously maintained home in a quiet neighborhood.
This is the perfect home for a winter or permanent residence. For more information or to schedule a private viewing, call Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit the website at lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com and search for MLS 277128.