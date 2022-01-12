Last December, we wandered through the trees on the Christmas tree lot … so beautiful and fragrant. However, most of the trees were too big for our allotted spot at home.
Then the gentleman at the lot removed the cords of one just freshly cut. Instantly, the tree unfolded its graceful branches. There before us was the perfect tree for us.
That’s when unexpected laughter would make purchasing this tree even more fun.
Since the tree was only about 5 ½ feet tall, he knew it would fit into the back of our SUV. But I objected saying, “Oh, I wanted to be one of those people!”
He looked at me puzzled.
“You know,” I explained, “one of those people who drive by with a tree on top of their vehicle!”
He shook his head and laughed out loud.
“Just the other day,” he said, “I offered to tie a tree on the top of a lady’s car for her. And she said, ‘Oh, I don’t want to be one of those people driving around with a tree on top of my car.’”
Laughing, we went into the shop to pay for our tree and he prepared it for us to take home. When we came out, he had it tied to the top of our Subaru.
Seeing it made us laugh even more as it looked so miniature up there. But all that mattered was that I was one of those people driving along with a tree atop the car. And it made me smile all the way home.
That got me to thinking about being ‘one of those’ people in the spiritual sense.
When someone meets me, do my demeanor and actions attract or detract from my personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Am I characterized as kind, loving, joyful, accepting … Christ-like?
Or, do I rub others the wrong way by being critical, judgmental and unkind?
Would they say, “I don’t want to be one of those people (Christians)” because I don’t reflect my Savior correctly?
One of the most wonderful gifts we are given and need to receive, is the free gift of salvation through Jesus Christ. Once we have received this gift, the Holy Spirit takes up residence inside of us. And because of his presence, we become more like Jesus. As it says in 2 Corinthians 5:17 NKJV,
“If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.”
So, let’s be “one of those” that attracts others to our Lord Jesus Christ. Selah