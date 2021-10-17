Cresco Labs, a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, has announced the conversion of Avon Park’s One Plant dispensary to its Sunnyside national retail brand, following approval from the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU).
Effective immediately, eight One Plant locations in Avon Park, Bonita Springs, Boynton Beach, Orlando-Fern Park, Jacksonville, Ocala, Port St. Lucie and St. Petersburg have transitioned to Sunnyside. This August, Cresco Labs opened its first full concept Sunnyside in Fort Lauderdale. Additional locations are planned to open this year.
“We’re thrilled to bring Sunnyside to the Florida cannabis market and have picked a fantastic partner in One Plant, known for cultivating some of the highest quality cannabis products,” said Cris Rivera, Florida regional president at Cresco Labs. “Sunnyside will bring welcome aesthetic changes to existing retail locations. Similar to our stores across the country, our Sunnyside Florida stores will provide the same great products from One Plant and Cresco Labs’ House of Brands, an easy, online ordering experience and knowledgeable wellness advisors who will meet our customers wherever they are on their cannabis journey.”
Sunnyside Avon Park elevates the value cannabis dispensaries can bring to a community. Stores feature a bright, upbeat and welcoming aesthetic. Wellness advisors are knowledgeable across forms and usage frequency to help customers wherever they are on their wellness journey. Sunnyside Avon Park offers easy online ordering featuring one of the widest assortments of premium quality products under its One Plant brand, as well as new offerings from Cresco Labs’ wholesale portfolio. Products include top-shelf genetics and hang-dried and hand-trimmed flower in popular strains such as Runtz, Mac 1 and Ice Cream Cake; pre-rolled joints; vapes; concentrates; solventless ice hash products like live rosin; and traditional distillate products including vaporizer cartridges and topicals. Sunnyside also sells branded merchandise and accessories including lighters, rolling papers and more.
Sunnyside Avon Park serves patients with a medical card issued by the state of Florida. Patients have the option to shop in store, pre-order online or utilize next-day delivery through the Sunnyside.shop website.
Store hours for all dispensaries are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.