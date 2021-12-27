As a follow up to an item with the same heading, I agree we absolutely must take our country back from the Socialist/Marxist that are currently destroying what our founders gave us (if we can keep it).
Instead of name calling, which is all “anti-Trumpers” appear to be able to do, I would like to spell out some of the current differences between Biden and Trump.
Foreign Policy
Trump: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea missile testing stopped or controlled, nuclear expansion monitored and in a state of caution, territory expansion Taiwan not under a pending takeover by China, Ukraine not under a pending takeover by Russia.
Biden: Allows Iran to proceed with nuclear expansion. Because of Biden and his family’s involvement with China and Russia, other than words, Biden has done nothing to stop the pending takeover Ukraine and Taiwan.
Illegal Immigration
Trump: Built approximately 450 miles of border walll; held illegals in Mexico. Had control of the border.
Biden: A disaster – approximately 1.5 to 2 millions invaded the U.S. in 2021; little to no COVID testing done to illegals who were dumped all across the U.S. Massive increase in drugs coming to the U.S.; addiction deaths up by 28% in 2021. No information released to the public on the criminals now in the U.S. in 2021. Why?
Inflation and Shortages
Trump: At the end of his term inflation was at 2%. Other than the onset of COVID, shortages were a non issue. Because of a major tax decrease and inflation control, your cost of living was down 5 to 10%.
Biden: Current inflation at 7%. Shortages are across the board on a number of consumer goods, People are now waiting weeks or months for deliveries. What are we paying to fill our gas tanks? These issues came about in 2021?
COVID
Trump: Faced with this crisis. Vaccines were developed in a matter of months. Approximately 385,000 deaths reported at the end of his term in office.
Biden: With vaccine availability in place when he took office the CDC is stating we will have 840,000 deaths by the end of 2021 and this is with massive shutdowns and mandates that have closed thousands of businesses.
My opinion: On taking my country back is, yes, I want to take my country back from the current administration, Congress and Senate while there is a country left. More damage has been done in the last 12 months than the American people deserve. This is not just my opinion. Look at the current favorability rating of the current president and vice president.
And I have stated my case without name calling because one man, Trump, had results; the other man, Biden, had failures.
John Larsen is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not that of the Highlands News-Sun.