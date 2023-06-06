A crash during the Monday morning commuting hours blocked U.S. 27 coming into Highlands County and sent a driver to the hospital.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office did not have much information to release Monday, as the crash was still under investigation. It happened at 7:40 a.m. on southbound U.S. 27 at North Highlands Boulevard, on the east edge of Avon Park Lakes.
A gray-brown 2019 GMC Acadia collided with a bright blue 2016 Toyota Prius C hatchback. The impact threw the Toyota several dozen yards past the intersection.
It was right in front of Highlands County Fire Rescue Volunteer Station 1.
Sheriff’s Office officials reported that one driver, a woman, was transported to a local hospital. There were no other reports of injuries, citations or findings of fault, as of yet.
The crash blocked traffic, forcing deputies and a law enforcement officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to redirect traffic right onto North Highlands Boulevard and then through residential streets to come out south of the scene via West Allamanda Boulevard.
The site was clear by 9 a.m., or shortly thereafter, but had traffic backed up as far as the county line, at some points in the incident.