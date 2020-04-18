SEBRING — A 20-year-old was shot and killed Thursday in the front yard of an Avon Park home.
Deputies in the area heard shots at 9:32 p.m. and found Christopher Anthony Reese on the ground at 1248 Memorial Drive, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene.
Sheriff’s officials reported that the shooter fled the scene on foot, and deputies are still seeking a suspect.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking any witnesses or anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Det. Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO’s smartphone app or by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
Deputies arrested 29-year-old Roosevelt Shavon Smith III on April 9 after he allegedly got into an argument and altercation with 47-year-old Dharmik Patel, owner of the 7 Days gas station at 107 U.S. 27 in Avon Park.
Allegedly, after Patel walked away from the argument, Smith pursued him behind the counter and stabbed him multiple times.
Smith is being held without bond.
On Tuesday, deputies arrested 62-year-old Robert Kovner on charges of writing or sending a threat to kill or injure and using a two-way communication device to commit a crime, stemming from a social media post that threatened a shooting at a local supermarket because not enough people were using masks and gloves to combat the novel coronavirus.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, Kovner had paid a $30,000 bond, but his guns have been confiscated under terms of a risk protection order.
A hearing on that matter is set for April 27.
When asked if the agency was considering a curfew under the current state of emergency, in light of the shooting, stabbing and threat of a mass shooting, sheriff’s officials said, “Not at this time.”