So, yesterday I drove around an hour to a pharmacy in Winter Haven and received my second COVID-19 vaccine.
Inquiring minds have several questions about this. Why did I drive an hour away? Has anything weird happened since the second dose? Are you sure the vaccine is a good idea?
Let’s tackle the last question first. Yes, I do believe the vaccine is a good idea. I am no dummy – if I thought the thing was going to kill me or mark me in a negative fashion, I wouldn’t have done it.
I got the vaccine for several reasons, the main one being I do not want to get COVID-19. I don’t want you to get it either, which is another reason to be vaccinated and to also wear my mask as I’ve been doing.
I know some people who have gone down strange roads when it comes to this particular disease. They have equated the vaccine with the mark of the Beast, or some sort of mark the government can use to control us. Never mind that COVID isn’t something you particularly want to come down with.
One attitude I’ve seen that has bothered me, is those who refuse to take precautions because “God has them.” If they do wind up with the disease, they reason, it’s because God wants them to get it. But since they’re under His protection, there’s no need for masks or vaccines.
This is such a misunderstanding of what God does and does not do that it almost takes my breath away. By that logic, these people shouldn’t wear seatbelts, look both ways before crossing the street, or take shelter during a hurricane. God never intends for us to shoot our brains to the moon as we live for Him. He expects us to use our knowledge to do what is right and best – and to come up with things such as vaccines to combat illnesses.
As to why I went to Winter Haven, it’s simple. Governor DeSantis had just opened vaccinations for my age group. Because I’m overweight, Don wanted me to get the shots sooner rather than later. We checked a particular pharmacy, and the closest location to us that had the vaccine was Winter Haven. So, I scheduled it for there.
In doing so, I’m not trying to take away from the good job my county is doing in vaccinating people. My hat is off to those working on this here in town. Think of what I did as something that saved a vaccine for someone who couldn’t travel.
I will admit I was concerned about side effects. Some people I know who had both shots had flu-like symptoms. Right now, I don’t feel as if I have time for such symptoms. I’m trying to maintain writing every day and I had some stuff I wanted to do.
As it turned out, I could’ve skipped being concerned. Aside from some arm soreness and feeling pretty tired, I haven’t had any problems. The tiredness is inconvenient, because I slept well past my alarm this morning and that meant skipping my walk, but I keep telling myself it could be worse.
Tired as I am, I still have enough brain to encourage people to examine the facts. Not the conspiracy theories or the rumors, but what is really going on. Then decide if your health and the health of those around you are worth getting a shot or two. Wake me up when you’re done.