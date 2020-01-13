Mr. Arceo's one simple question, "Is asking your local government to prevent stagnation" a form of entitlement or accountability, is moot. Government entitlements are rights granted to citizens by federal law, e.g., social security, medicare, welfare.
True, government is here to serve and be accountable to constituents for their actions. In turn, it is the duty of every citizen to take part in the work of government by voting. When he is eligible to vote, he can vote for people who "can do better," prevent "economic stagnation," provide "recreational activities for children," prevent the county from being "labeled as the entitlement mentality," have a "government held accountable that will respond better to the needs of the people," or perhaps run for office himself.
The population of Sebring is almost 11,000; approximately 22% are children. Does it seem feasible that the city would consider recreational activities for children a priority? What activities does he propose? How will they be funded? Attracting new businesses would be a priority.
The majority of people who relocate consider employment, affordability, crime rate, education, location, weather, to name a few. Choosing not to live here because there is nothing for the children to do seems a little impractical.
Sebring is a small city; one of the reasons many people choose to live here is because it is small. It will not have all the amenities and recreational activities of a big city. But, Sebring does offer: the city pier beach, lakes for boating or fishing, horseback riding, golf, tennis, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Little League Baseball; Children's Museum, the YMCA and more. A teenager could get a job, volunteer, mow lawns, do housekeeping chores, become interested in arts and crafts or industrial arts, or innovatively think of/implement other recreational activities.
I'm not certain how many adults take any interest in reading the viewpoints, opinions, and criticisms of a teenager, who does not offer any positive suggestions or possible solutions. He may be more effective by writing in his high school newspaper, appealing to his peers to set up a task force "to bring a solution to an ongoing problem."
B.A. Wheaton
Sebring