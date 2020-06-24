SEBRING — Andrew Conyer had just taken some food out of his refrigerator for dinner when he heard a “boom” and felt energy through his feet.
He was glad to be wearing rubber-soled shoes — Crocs — because it was a lightning strike that came up through the concrete pad.
“I felt the electricity coming up through my feet,” Conyer said. “Our dog started yelping because it felt it, too. It was just like, ‘boom,’ there it was.”
He and his wife have lived off State Road 66 in the Orange Blossom area for 18 years with their own well and septic tank/drain field.
After the strike, Conyer went outside immediately to make sure the house wasn’t on fire.
When asked if he had experienced lightning strikes before, he said, “All the time.”
A couple of years ago, lightning struck a tree by their power pole, blowing the transformer. It has knocked out the phones four or five times over the years, Conyer said.
He said his church, Unity of Sebring on Orange Blossom Boulevard, has seen lightning strikes, as have people in the area, with things like lights getting turned on or off.
“This area that we’re in, I think a lot of it has to do with silica sand,” Conyer said.
Water content in the soil can be a factor, according to local officials. County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has said he’s had to shut down landfill operations during lightning storms because the landfill is the highest earthen point in the county and it is full of moisture and methane.
Often, garbage collection has had to halt on heavy lightning storm days.
Monday night’s storm took out the Conyers’ internet and DirecTV and tripped half of their circuit breakers, Andrew Conyer said.
On average, he said, they see a lightning strike about once a year either at or near them, affecting their home somehow.
“We got a whole house generator, because [of] the electric going out here so much,” Conyer said. “A lot of it had to do with lightning strikes.”
That wasn’t a problem growing up in a small rural town in Indiana, he said. They would have tornadoes and ice storms, but rarely did he remember power failures.
Neighbors had lightning rods and lost their air-conditioner once, he said, but that wasn’t as big of a problem in a temperate climate.
To protect their home, the Conyers have surge protection on everything.
“We have everything grounded here,” Conyer said.
That’s the first, best defense for your home, said Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief and Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor.
Bashoor said it hasn’t been any busier than usual for lightning-related events, though social media has made it easier for his office and the public to send out photographs and word about incidents.
Florida is the fourth highest for the number of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, behind Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, Bashoor said, but is the highest for lightning-related fatalities.
That’s especially true because lightning can strike 10 miles away from a storm, he said.
“If you hear the thunder, it’s time to take cover,” Bashoor said.
When lightning is in the area, he said, his crews limit their time outside buildings or vehicles and don’t perform non-emergency functions, like outdoor building inspections.
Fire crews did go out on a few lightning strike calls this week.
Around 1 p.m. Friday, crews from DeSoto City Station 19 responded to a lightning strike that caused minor damage to a home on Lakeshore Drive near Lake Istokpoga. The bolt burst water pipes and a window. The fire was minimal and isolated to a cypress tree, Bashoor said.
Also that day, fire crews investigated fires that Bashoor reported were likely due to power surges from lightning. The first was at Heartland Pediatrics on Royal Palm in Lake Placid and the other at the U.S. Post Office on State Road 98 in Lorida. There was no loss of life at either incident, Bashoor said.
Even as wet as it has been, HCFR units from Leisure Lakes 29 and 30, Desoto City 19, and Battalion 2 have dealt with a 3/4 acre brush fire in the area of Marilyn Street and Dean Drive in Leisure Lakes. That one started from lightning hitting a tree, Bashoor said.
Then, on Monday morning, fire crews out of Leisure Lakes Station 29 checked on smoke in the area and found the site still smoldering. Crews wet down the hot spots and Florida Forest Service was scheduled to check on it Tuesday.
Bashoor said the Leisure Lakes fire started despite the area having just received rain. He said that was a testament to how powerful lightning is and how quickly vegetation dries in Florida’s sandy soil and breezy weather.
He indicated that breezes on Sunday may have fanned the flames a bit, but because the ground had had rain, the fire didn’t take off as it normally does.
A couple of times lately, he said, fire crews have had to wait at the nearest road for a brush fire to come to them, at least until the Florida Forest Service arrived with a tractor plow to cut firebreaks and paths to the flames.