Change. It affects each one of us in one way or another. It is said that the only sure thing is change. But this year has no parallel.
The COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences has challenged most of us in ways we could have never imagined. Not only was there great suffering for many and even death, but loss of work, businesses, worship opportunities and gathering together with family and friends.
We enjoy our home but miss sharing it with family and friends. Hospitality is woven together with love, peace and contentment offering a sense of welcome and well-being. However, it, too, has been taken from us.
Yet, even in these extreme situations, we can choose joy and contentment as we actively work to improve our situations. And it seems some have done so.
Home improvement is up. Though not doing anything major, even Ken and I are finding ways to improve our living space … moving furniture around or repurposing items. Rearranging closets and purchasing items online have helped us achieve these small goals.
So, home has become a bit more homey.
However, for those suffering through job or business loss (not to mention the dreaded illness that has led to so many deaths), this is a time of great soul searching. What should be done next to revitalize stolen careers? To whom do we turn?
Let’s camp here because one thing has not changed.
I learned this a long time ago during divorce and single parenting. I taught my little son that we might not have chosen the changes or like them … still one thing remains. In Hebrews 13: 8 NKJV we get our answer…
“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.”
He is our Creator/Redeemer/God Almighty. In him we have life and breath and he sustains all of his creation. Even when men do their utmost to throw chaos and evil into our lives, we can depend on the fact that past, present or future … Jesus remains the same. When we love, believe in him and his purposes, he will take those things meant for evil and turn them for good.
I pray we will take all of our losses and lay them at the foot of the cross and turn to the only One who saves and delivers. In him, we find all our answers.
In all the changes…this one thing has not. Let’s cling to him. Verse 9 says, “For it is good that the heart be established by grace.”
Let’s place our feet on this firm foundation with expectancy and hope. Selah