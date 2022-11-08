SEBRING — Highlands County saw active voter turnout again for early voting, as it did in the primaries.
Statistics published Monday by the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Office showed that 22,775 voters either mailed in or dropped off ballots or cast their choices in early voting.
It works out to 33% of the county’s 69,023 active eligible voters, according to the Elections Office.
It mirrored the turnout for the primaries this year, which were high for a Gubernatorial/midterm election.
Although she was not available Monday, in meetings with the Highlands County Canvassing Board, Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy did report in August that she had a high number of mail-in/drop-off ballot requests.
Out of 16,885 requests for mail-in ballots this year, she had 3,000 turned in before the first primary.
During the last Gubernatorial election in 2018, she said the Elections Office sent out 10,117, including replacement ballots.
The return in the 2018 general election was 32.133% of active registered voters, she said. The primary in the 2020 election cycle had at least that many: 33.44%.
The general election doubled that in 2020, reaching almost 80% of local voters, when a general election in a presidential year normally brings out 55% to 65% of the voters.
“We count on at least 65% but would love to see 80%,” Healy said in August. “It means we’ve reached our voters.”