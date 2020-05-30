SEBRING — This year as the Highlands News-Sun prepares to accept nominations for The Highlander Award, nominations will also be asked for a one-time special award to be given in this year of the pandemic — the Community Crisis Award.
Nominations for this new award can be for either a business or an individual who went above and beyond during the toughest phase of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.
“In these uprecedented times for Highlands County we recognize that many people and businesses went well above their normal routine to support our county. We anxiously await the nominations from our readers and look forward to presenting this one-time award in August,” said Tim Smolarick, vice president and group publisher of D-R Media and publisher of the Highlands News-Sun.
Last year the Highlands News-Sun presented the second annual Highlander Awards at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel. Among those honored were Terri Bates for Agriculture Person of the Year, James Fansler for First Responder of the Year, Bill Jarrett for Philanthropist of the Year and Lois Lewis as Volunteer of the Year.
Understanding the value of community service, the Highlands News-Sun created The Highlander Award and we will present these awards in public to those people who have had a huge impact in the communities they live or work in, or the entire county.
We all know individuals who do great things in our community. The question is, how do we as citizens recognize these people, whether the commendable actions are in your child’s school, or benefits our county as a whole?
The Highlander Awards, a program hosted by the Highlands News-Sun, gives us the opportunity to recognize publicly those people who deserve credit for what they do, and this year’s nominations are expected to be numerous. All nominations are submitted by the public. Selections are not based on the number of nominations that one individual receives, or by a public vote, but by committee. All nominations submitted by the public are lifetime nominees, unless chosen for an award.
Our businesses are recognized annually, which is the Best of Highlands County. Those awards were presented March 14.
We feel the individuals who make up this community should be recognized just as well.
We are pleased to partner with AdventHealth, which is sponsoring this event for a third year, as well as three of the categories, to bring The Highlander Awards to life in our community.
How will these 20 honorees be chosen? That’s where you, our readers, come in to play.
In the Sunday edition (page D5), and in the coming weeks, we will publish a nomination form in our newspaper, or you can submit nominations by email. We want you to take a few minutes to think about the categories we will be honoring, then choose the people you think have made the biggest impact in our community and tell us why.
This year, not only have we created the one-time Community Crisis Award but we will also be making a change to the First Responder Award. Instead of choosing just one first responder to recognize, this year we will be presenting awards in the categories of Firefighter, Paramedic/EMT and Law Enforcement.
The other categories include Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Teen of the Year, Physician of the Year, Surgeon of the Year, Nurse of the Year, Female Coach of the Year, Male Coach of the Year, Financial Representative of the Year, Real Estate Agent of the Year, Educator of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Agricultural Person of the Year, Philanthropist of the Year, 501c3 of the Year and the three new categories of Senior Citizen of the Year, and Veteran of the Year.
We ask that the public suggest any categories we may have missed. Since its inception we have added six categories by suggestions from the community.
Remember, we don’t want just a name. Tell us in detail why the nominee deserves to receive the recognition.
Please use a separate nomination form or blank sheet of paper if you wish to nominate more than one person, or to nominate in more than one category.
Three finalists are chosen by a selection committee. The number of nominations in a person’s name will have no influence on the selection. That’s why the written explanation of why you think your nominee should be selected is so important. Don’t be shy about making your nomination.
A winner will be selected from those three finalists in each category by a second, anonymous selection committee. Finalists and winners will be recognized at a dinner in their honor.
Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. July 10. Nominations can also be accepted by email to nominations@highlandsnewssun.com. Be sure to include your name and phone number in case more information is necessary. Handwritten nominations can be submitted by dropping them off or mailing them to Highlands News-Sun, 321 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.
This award is open to all Highlands County residents. Nominations are not limited to county residents alone. There are no requirements or qualifications to be met in making your nomination.
The dinner and awards presentation will be Aug. 27 at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel. Tickets will go on sale to the public as more information on the banquet is released.
“This is one of the most exciting programs that we provide for the community. The names of all winners are confidential until the night of the awards presentation. You can feel the electricity throughout the evening,” said Romona Washington, corporate executive editor for D-R Media and executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun.
“We are proud to partner with AdventHealth and our category sponsors in this endeavor and look forward to celebrating our honorees together.”