SEBRING — One traffic stop by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies led to two people being arrested on Sunday night. Jamal Daquahn Jaquail Glover, 21, of Sebring has been charged with possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and two counts of probation violation. He is being held without bond. Marquis Rashad Hawthorne, 21, of Sebring is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and grand theft of a firearm and a non-moving violation of operate a vehicle without a valid license (Parker vs. State charge). Hawthorne is also being held without bail.
The arrest report showed the Tactical Anti-Crime Team was patrolling near Martin Luther King Jr. and Lemon Avenues when a deputy saw Glover get into the driver’s seat of a gray car. The deputy noted in the report he was familiar with Glover and knew a probation stipulation was that he was unable to drive. After confirming the Glover’s probation status, the deputy performed a traffic stop at Male and Lime streets.
Upon contact with Glover and three passengers, the deputy smelled cannabis from the car. He asked if anyone had hemp products or a medical marijuana card. They all replied “no.” After contacting the parole officer, Glover was put in handcuffs and the vehicle was searched. The search produced multiple baggies, a digital scale and a zippered bag with two baggies that tested to be cannabis. The cannabis weighed 56.8 grams.
During the stop, the deputy did a pat-and-frisk on Hawthorne’s person and found a loaded 9mm handgun. Dispatch told the deputy the gun was reported stolen in Highlands County.