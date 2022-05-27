SEBRING — Two sedans collided on northbound U.S. 27 Wednesday evening at Vicki Drive.
Paramedics transported at least one person from the crash which left a dark blue Chevrolet with severe damage on the front driver’s side and an unknown make or model white sedan with severe front-end damage.
The crash took place at 5:31 p.m. Highlands County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause and no one has been cited or named at fault at this time.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Engine 10-1 responded along with Medic Units 7-1 and 10-1.
That spot on U.S. 27, with multiple business driveways and a posted speed limit of 50 mph, has known fatalities.
On Oct. 31, 2003, Michael David Albin and Derek Raposa, both 17 and southbound on U.S. 27 in Albin’s Ford F-150 Sport pickup, were hit by a GMC Sonoma that was turning left into the Lakeshore Mall entrance, across from Vicki Drive.
Both young men died, along with the other driver, 77-year-old Slayton Willis Matthews Jr.
Matthews’ passenger, 14-year-old Anthony Matthews, survived the crash.