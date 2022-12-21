SEBRING — A homeowner had to go to a local hospital Monday after a fire at a Sebring home.
Firefighters, dispatched at 2:22 p.m. to the 4000 block of Palazzo Street in Sebring, arrived at 2:25 p.m. to find smoke visible from the front of the house.
While one person was taken to a local hospital, firefighters put out the fire. Fire Engines 7 and 9 responded along with Rescue Units 4-2, 7 and 19.
Also, Tanker 9, Squad 10, Battalion Chief 1 and Division Chief 1 all responded, while volunteer firefighters provided coverage in other areas in their stead.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Duke Energy Florida also arrived on scene. Firefighters contacted the American Red Cross to provide assistance.
There is no word yet on what temporary assistance the Red Cross could provide.
Meanwhile, Highlands County Fire Rescue encourages all residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes to help provide early alerts of a fire or life-threatening CO leak.
