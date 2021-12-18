That clicking you hear is the sound of a whole bunch of people hitting the panic button, because Christmas is one week away, and they are nowhere near ready.
I am one of them. Hopefully by the time you read this, I will have made progress on my Christmas to-do list. However, as I type this Wednesday evening, I must admit I am woefully unprepared for the holiday this year.
How is it mid-December already, anyway? This year has gone by at warp speed. Before we know it, 2021 will be in the rearview mirror and we’ll be writing 2022 on our checks – unless we forget and write 2021. Lucky for us it’s not hard to change a one into a two.
So maybe you’re feeling overwhelmed. Maybe you don’t know where to start. Maybe you just need someone to pat you on the head, say it’s all going to be fine, and feed you dark chocolate. While I don’t have enough dark chocolate for everyone, I’m hoping I can make you smile a little bit as we go through the craziness of the last week before Christmas.
First, let’s talk about decorating. Maybe, like me, you have a friend who goes all out when it comes to holiday decorating. They have a gift for it, and it’s wonderful to look at.
Unlike my friend, my decorating this year is nonexistent. At this point in my life, I figure my friend and I balance each other out when it comes to decorating. And I’m OK with it.
Allow me to let you in on a little secret: If you don’t decorate for Christmas, Santa will not put coal in your stocking. No one will come to take away your birthday. The sun will still come up tomorrow and your family will still love you. Really.
Cards and gifts are the next hurdle. I have been known to be “fashionably late” with my Christmas cards – a reputation I’m trying to overcome. I admit I’m pushing it this year, but hopefully I can get cards out before 2022. That’s the plan, anyway.
In this, I figure you get an “A” for effort. Of course, you will have that one person that drives you crazy when it comes to gifts because they are next to impossible to shop for. If you’re like me, you probably married them.
Look, I love and adore Don. He is a good husband. Shopping for him is … interesting. I have gotten to the point where I demand a list of things I can put in his stocking. Of course, he asks the same of me, but I think I’m much easier to shop for – give me coffee, chocolate, and/or a way to buy books, and you will make me happy.
Tonight, I spoke to my youngest son, James, who told me if I was determined to get him a gift this year, send him something funny. I am contemplating how best to do this, given that our senses of humor don’t always match up. But a challenge can be fun, so I’m not abandoning the idea yet.
No matter what you do – remember what’s really important this Christmas. No, it’s not the presents or the cards or the decorating, though those are nice. It’s a chance to connect with family and friends. To be together, laugh a little, and bask in the love we have for one another.
However, if anyone wants to pat me on the head, say it’s going to be fine, and give me dark chocolate, I promise I won’t turn it down.